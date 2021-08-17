To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, the theatre program of the Belknap Mill, we want to thank the many people who helped us step back in time to 1918 in July to film "A Day in the Life of a Mill Worker." This film celebrates 25 years of the award-winning Industrial Heritage Program that the Mill shares with 4th graders from around the state each spring. Once the video is complete, the program will be able to be shared even further afield. The production would not have happened without the generosity of NH Humanities, Eversource NH, and Mark Edelstein; without the movie making experience and care of TS Event Productions and Tyler, Elisa, Lexie, Adrianna and Mike; without the creative costumes of Gay Bean; without the acting talents of Ray Dudley, Peter Josephson, Wayne Asbury, Aaron Compagna, Jim Gocha, Heather Hunt Bullimore, Amy Weston, Jennifer Schaffner, Forest Hamel, Tanner Olson and Kyra Felice; without the attention to detail of historical consultants Helga Stamp, Barbara Pitsch and Richard Candee; and without the support and hard work from the Belknap Mill staff Karen Prior, Jill Desruisseaux and especially Programs and Operations Manager Tara Shore. Part of producing theatre (and now film!) is putting the right team together to bring their talents to the production. We appreciate our team and look forward to sharing the film upon the completion of the editing process.
Bryan and Johanna Halperin
Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative
Laconia
