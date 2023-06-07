Are the FBI and DOJ in the pocket of Democrats? You certainly have to wonder since they have had Hunter Biden’s laptop since December 2020 and not commented on what’s in it. As a result, the house oversight committee has undertaken that investigation. In recent weeks they released this report on what they have found in just four months [https://tinyurl.com/ymh9aubc].
Highlights are that President Joe Biden’s family members have received over $10 million from hostile foreign countries through a network of LLCs set up to hide the source. The article is short but has two links at the end that take you to the data. There should be no doubt that this report is true. Yet the FBI and DOJ refuse to comment. Also, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc., refuse to report on it or if they do, they say there is no evidence that the president received any payments.
That is a lie. Tony Bobulinski gave an interview to C-SPAN on Oct. 20, 2020 [https://tinyurl.com/bdzabh98]. Mr. Bobulinski clearly stated that President Biden received 10% of the money from SinoHawk, which Mr. Bobulinski helped set up between the Bidens and a Chinese oil company.
How the FBI, DOJ and mainstream media has buried this story for almost three years is criminal. The real travesty is that the House Oversight Committee has subpoena power but no prosecutorial power. As a result, this big lie will go unpunished similar to the Russia collusion hoax, which also had its origins in the FBI and DOJ.
Restore honor and integrity to our federal government in the 2024 election. Vote out Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas as they remain silent on these revelations. I invite anyone to debate the above facts.
