Does anyone recall this text message “No, we will stop him”? It was from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page referring to Donald Trump before the 2016 presidential election. Peter was one of the lead investigators in both Hillary Clinton’s email scandal and Trump’s Russia collusion hoax. Page was the DOJ lawyer.
The “we” in the above text message was not Peter and Lisa but rather the FBI. Once you realize that, the FBI’s actions for the last six years make sense. Here are some comparisons. Clinton set up a private server to conduct State Department business. That was illegal. After the FBI subpoenaed her records, she erased the hard drive and smashed her cellphones. That was obstruction of justice. FBI Director James Comey’s summary of the FBI’s investigation said she had top secret/special access program information on that “nonsecure” server and “hostile actors” most likely gained access. Illegal again. Yet Comey concluded “No reasonable prosecutor would try the case.”
Since then, Trump was investigated by the FBI for collusion with Russia based on the fabricated “Steel dossier.” The Democrat-run House impeached Trump for “obstruction of Congress.” And recently, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and reported finding classified documents. All the while leaking allegations to CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc.
The FBI has had the Hunter Biden laptop linking President Joe Biden to business deals with Russia, China, Ukraine, etc., since December 2018 without comment. They also have Jeffrey Epstein’s records and Ghislaine Maxwell in federal prison and not a single client (a.k.a. pedophile) has been indicted. Maybe “No, we will stop him” is still the FBI’s primary goal and protecting Biden, like Clinton, from prosecution is secondary. Unequal justice undermines democracy.
