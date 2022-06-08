To The Daily Sun,
The trial of Michael Sussman ended with an acquittal on May 31. For those that watch CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc., you may be wondering who Michael Sussman is. Here is the Fox News article: bit.ly/3z5YzZ4, and here a Yahoo News article: aol.it/3MV8swI. Both come to the same conclusion. Michael Sussman did lie to the FBI but the articles paint a completely different narrative for their readers.
Those familiar with the Russia collusion narrative following Hillary Clinton’s defeat in 2016, know Yahoo News was the first to run with the Russia collusion narrative. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc. jumped on board as did Democrats and some Republicans in Congress. They pushed for a full investigation into those allegations and succeeded in appointing a Special Counsel Robert Mueller. It dragged on for two years leaking “bombshell” after “bombshell” of ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. The only problem is none were ever supported by evidence.
We now know why. Because it never happened. The Fox News article above includes the “evidence” that came out in Sussman’s trial. Yahoo leaves it out. The real “collusion” was between Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Perkins Coie, Fusion GPS, DOJ and FBI to fabricate the Russia collusion narrative to hamstring Trump’s presidency. And it worked.
In fact, it worked so well Democrats now control the presidency, Senate and House in Washington, D.C. All accomplished through deception. That deception continues today as the economy is in a tailspin. President Joe Biden, Speakers Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer continue to push failed policies and a complicit media provides “plausible deniability” for their policies being the cause. We can’t vote them out in November but we can replace our three Democratic state representatives. Maybe then the deception and insanity will end.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.