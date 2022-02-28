To The Daily Sun,
With all the misinformation put out by the media it's critical citizens do their own independent research to retain truth, justice, prosperity and freedom. It is on our constitution and now under attack from the left. CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc. have been leading the way by poisoning the American public into believing fact is fiction and fiction is fact.
Seventy-five percent of the country believes we are headed in the wrong direction, yet Democrats continue to get reelected based on lies the above media outlets perpetuate. The list is too long to fit one letter but here is another attempt to wake up those facilitating this downward spiral.
First and foremost is the Russia collusion hoax. The Durham indictments have exposed how Hillary Clinton, the DNC, FBI, DOJ and CIA colluded to bring down a duly elected president. Calling the indictments conspiracy theories is preposterous and highlights how corrupt the media has become. This single lie did more to damage the American justice system than anything else.
Second is racism. The United States is the most diverse country in the world. Yet the above media painted former President Donald Trump as a racist based on what? A comment after a riot in South Carolina? His “opportunity zone” and “prison reform” executive orders were to help people of color. Yet the above media either ignored that fact or twisted his intentions.
Once Trump was labeled a racist, it was only logical (and dishonest) to label all of his supporters as racists also. The problem was finding cases of actual racism so they made them up. Jussie Smollett and Nick Sandmann are a couple of good examples. Again proving “truth” is not a virtue embraced by the left leaning media.
Continuing with the race narrative, the media went all out over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin. They convinced a significant portion of this country that a convicted felon, on drugs resisting arrest was a martyr for Black oppression. This provided the necessary basis for the next step in the false racist narrative.
With much of America believing Floyd was unjustly murdered, the above media could leverage that into sympathy for the wave of riots that spread from coast to coast in 2020. Two billion dollars in destruction and over a dozen deaths and the left leaning media and Democrats in Washington praised them as “freedom” fighters. Think about that and also think about the hundreds of businesses that were burned and looted by those freedom fighters and where those owners are today.
To close, in the 1930s the German people were “convinced” through propaganda that Jews were less than human so oppressing them was acceptable. The legacy media today is repeating that travesty and the new “victims” are those opposing the political party currently in power. Vote the oppressors (Democrats) out or we will soon resemble Russia and China more than the country many of us over 50 remember.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
