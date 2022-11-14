Has anyone seen the 1,050-page “FBI whistleblower report” put out by the US House of Representatives (https://tinyurl.com/mr3h6vkc)? It provides first-hand accounts from FBI agents of how the FBI and DOJ violates “equal justice” for all. The fact that no media outlet covers this story should disturb all Americans.
The report focuses on recent events like not investigating Hunter Biden for his foreign business dealings, the Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago raid, helping big tech censor political speech, targeting parents who oppose radical teaching curriculums, etc.
I haven’t read the full report, but feel compelled to mention that not a single American has ever been indicted for pedophilia after Jeffrey Epstein’s “suicide” and Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction for providing underage girls to clients. According to CNBC, FBI agents “swarmed” Epstein’s private Caribbean island in August 2019. Not a word about what was found in over three years. Apparently, they are too busy prosecuting Jan. 6 rioters.
How about FBI Director James Comey’s 15-minute justification for not prosecuting Hillary Clinton despite her obstructing justice by deleting 30,000 subpoenaed emails and having top-secret documents on her unsecured server, which was hacked by hostile foreign actors. Here is that video: https://tinyurl.com/9ndfw3zs.
The Russia collusion investigation was begun by the DOJ and FBI. It took six years, but John Durham proved it was a hoax. Only three of those responsible for providing false information were prosecuted and two were acquitted.
Half of this country knows that unequal justice is real. The other half either doesn’t know because the Democratic-controlled media censors it or they just don’t care. Either way, governments that prosecute political opponents and ignore crimes by its party are what we expect in Russia, China, etc., but not here. Yet it’s happening. Think about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.