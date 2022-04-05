To The Daily Sun,
What’s going on with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice? It leaks like a sieve when Donald Trump supporters are indicted but clams up when Democrats are indicted. Aren’t they responsible for ensuring equal justice under the law? Talking to a conservative friend recently, the topic came up about media bias and censorship. When asked if he knew about the indictments of Michael Sussman, bit.ly/3qic8zc, and Igor Danchenko, bit.ly/3ImXVr9, by the Durham investigation, his answer was no.
They were the ones that orchestrated the Russia collusion hoax that the media used to accuse a duly elected president of treason. It worked and tens of millions of Americans still believe it happened when it didn’t. If the legacy media was interested in “truth” every channel would report the details of the above indictments and let their viewers formulate their own conclusions. Instead, they called the indictments smear tactics and moved on.
Will any of you readers open the links above and read the indictments that laid out the “conspiracy” that led to the biggest political lie in our lifetime? Note, the links above are an overview, the actual indictments are linked inside those links. The answer will decide if we become a country like Russia and China where the media is the propaganda arm of the ruling party or not. We openly condemn those countries of suppression of free speech and yet refuse to see it in our own country.
Getting back to the FBI and DOJ, what is the status of Hunter Biden’s laptop and business dealings with Russia, China, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, etc.? The FBI has had that laptop since December 2019 as well as Tony Bobulinski’s cell phone and deposition: bit.ly/3iHaqU3. Will the truth ever come out? Fox News reported this story recently: bit.ly/3iIcRWt, headline: “Bill Barr says Joe Biden lied to America about Hunter Biden’s laptop”.
Thinking this would be a bombshell for the Biden administration, I did a web search in both duckduckgo.com and google.com. Duckduckgo.com had collaborating stories by other right leaning media outlets but none from the left. Google provided mostly left leaning links from December 2020 with the headline “No special council needed on Hunter Biden laptop”. Google did provide this recent article from The Blaze: bit.ly/36PnrbA “Bill Barr says suppressing Hunter Biden laptop story definitely made an impact on the election”.
If you are reading this and think none is true, you are no different than the Germans of the 1930s and '40s that ignored the Holocaust. That’s an “exaggeration” but the seed of truth is there. Washington, D.C. voted for Joe Biden (94.1%) over Trump (5.4%) in the 2020 election: politi.co/3LdpRPY. Likewise, the legacy media was “all in” for President Biden. Result: President Biden won.
The legacy media carried on for four years about how Russia influenced the 2016 election and no one is pointing out how the same media has “influenced” all elections since thought propaganda and fake news. Ironic, don’t you think?
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
