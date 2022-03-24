To The Daily Sun,
Are you getting the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth from your “news” outlet? Today virtually all media outlets are choosing “sides”. Research and unbiased opinions are no longer practiced. Yes, that includes the right-leaning media also but by comparison the amount of misinformation coming from the left is exponentially higher. Russia collusion never happened yet that was headlines for four years. Now that John Durham has identified and indicted those responsible, the same media outlets are censoring stories providing that fact.
Another major lie put out by the left is voter fraud didn’t happen. It did. Maybe not enough to overturn the 2020 election but it happened. I’ve written several letters in The Laconia Daily Sun with facts if anyone would take the time to read the links.
Painting the Jan. 6, riot as an “insurrection” is another exaggeration used to divert attention from voter fraud and mounting failures of the current administration. It’s been said that this is the largest FBI investigation in United States history. Whether that is true or not is irrelevant. What is true is it received more coverage than any other newsworthy story in 2021.
So, what other news in 2021 should have been covered as closely? How about the failed pull out from Afghanistan? How many Americans were left behind? Do any CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc. viewers know or even care? Similarly, do the same viewers know that $80 billion in weapons were left in Afghanistan? For a perspective, that’s enough money to run the New Hampshire state government for 12 years. Lastly, does anyone care that we now have another country with a dictator in charge that kills its own citizens? Apparently, ignorance is bliss.
How about our southern border? Does anyone know how many illegal crossings happened in 2021? The answer is just over 2 million. Again, putting this into perspective, that is the population of NH and Vermont combined. Where are they going? None have jobs, so how will they pay for housing, food, health care, etc.? If 10% are children who will pay for their education? It cost on average $15,000 annually to educate each student. Simple math says $15,000 x 200,000 students will cost $3 billion annually. You do the math on what it will cost to house, feed and provide health care for 2,000,000 immigrants. Again, the legacy media is guilty of “omission”.
Trying to debate a CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc. viewer on the critical issues of today is like debating a child on quantum mechanics. They are convinced they know everything because they watched all of the Marvel movies. When facts that contradict their “beliefs” are presented they deny or ignore them. Why?
I’ll close with a quote from Galileo “All truths are easy to understand once they are discovered; the point is to discover them.” The truth is the legacy media is not interested in the “truth” and unity will only return when that fact is “discovered”.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
