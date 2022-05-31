To The Daily Sun,
Looks like Elon Musk is now competing with Donald Trump for the most hated man in America by the mainstream media. Like president Trump, Elon was the “golden boy” while he supported Democratic candidates and didn’t rock the boat with their “woke” policies. When Democrats attacked free speech, it was his breaking point.
As a result, the media deployed their usual play book and launched their smear campaign. First up, was “he’s a racist”. Their proof? He’s from South Africa. Like where you were born or the color of your skin determines your prejudices. But for many that’s all the proof necessary. Next up, sexual harassment. Here is that article by Yahoo news: yhoo.it/3NqO86l. Huh, sounds like a Stormy Daniels redo. As a side note, Stormy lost her lawsuit with Donald Trump and owes him $300,000 in legal fees. Here’s the article: bit.ly/39FLRp5. In addition, her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, is serving time in federal prison for attempting to extort millions from Nike. Do you remember the media frenzy to bring down President Trump over the Stormy Daniels allegations? At the time the mainstream media was “encouraging” Mr. Avenatti to run for president in 2020. You can’t make this stuff up.
What’s next? Well, you can be sure lawsuits will follow. President Trump has been fighting lawsuits since he won the 2016 election. He has been “convicted” by the mainstream media in all “attempts” but none (to my knowledge) in a court of law. The mainstream media is corrupt. Yet, many still tune into their favorite network and hope next time they get it right.
I pray that truth will triumph over hate and we will again become “One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Please pray for the same.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.