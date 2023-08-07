David Miller submitted the LTE “Letter about Fox News credibility, Nazi Party misses the mark” on Jul 21. His avoidance of the facts in my four previous letters is right out of the propaganda playbook.
First rule: Don’t address the facts. Miller's letter didn’t once mention anything about the Durham report. Instead, he changed the subject to Fox’s Dominion settlement. If he wants to debate that separately, fine. However, that doesn’t change the facts in the Durham report.
Oddly, David provided a short summary of how the Nazi Party won “control” in his statement “Hitler believed force wouldn't deliver control of government, so the Nazi party turned to legal means to accumulate power, spreading propaganda to disparage the government and promote Nazi ideology — and Hitler — into power.”
If Miller read the Durham report that is exactly what Hillary Clinton, the FBI, DOJ and Democratic Party did following President Trump's election victory. Hillary and the DNC paid for the fake Steele dossier and Alpha bank allegation. They then passed it to the progressive media and FBI and DOJ who promoted it as true. It was not. That “Big Lie” divided our nation and it was intentional. The media, FBI, DOJ and Democrats continue to censor the Durham report.
Another “Big Lie” by the same co-conspirators is the Biden family business cover-up. The 51 former intelligence officials signing the letter saying Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation shows the depth of corruption in Washington, D.C. That letter was election interference. The Republican House committees are exposing those lies now and the only networks covering it are Fox News and Newsmax.
As the truth unfolds the guilty parties decry those exposing them as a threat to Democracy. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Watch Fox News.
