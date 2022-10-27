I want to give my strongest support to the reelection of our District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney. Kenney is a true public servant who has worked many hours for the district and traveled many miles to meet the needs of our district.
Kenney has been instrumental in supporting our law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services. He supported the contract for police body cameras and funding for the North Country EMS and Fire Academy in Bethlehem. He supported the millions of dollars for statewide municipal safety grants and for school safety grants.
He has been laser-focused on advancing the sale of the Laconia State School property to an entity that can develop the property successfully, while working with all stakeholders to assure the best end product for all. It is through his leadership, efforts and communication that he has greatly advanced the future sale of this property, putting it back on the tax rolls for the first time in over a century.
Last year, Kenney chaired a public hearing on the Ten-Year Highway Improvement Plan at City Hall in Laconia. If not for this meeting, the Centenary Avenue Bridge at the Weirs might have been a demolition project. Through Kenney's efforts and others', the NH Department of Transportation reversed its decision and decided to turn this bridge location into a completely new bridge project.
It must be noted that Kenney has supported numerous infrastructure funding for Laconia and for the municipal airport. He understands the importance of infrastructure for the City of Laconia, and he is constantly advocating for us and other communities within his district in Concord.
As always, Kenney is committed to being a full-time working councilor. It is clear he is a valuable asset for the district, and his experience in state government cannot be replaced.
