To The Daily Sun,
Bristol is a community of people who care deeply about their neighbors, family, and friends, and the special place we live. We have an opportunity at this year’s town meeting to demonstrate the value we place on protecting the health and well-being of those we care about. We have a chance to make the decision to support our vibrant town with a sustainable plan for the future. This opportunity comes as voters at Bristol’s town meeting on March 13 will be asked to decide whether to purchase equipment that will lay the groundwork for bringing recycling back to Bristol.
The warrant article to be voted on proposes a one-time expenditure of $85,000 for the purchase of equipment and facility improvements to recycle cardboard and other materials at the Bristol transfer station. Most funds would come from pre-established capital funds; a balance of $22,500 would be raised this year through taxation. For homeowners, that’s a one-time payment of $4 for every $100,000 your property is worth. After this modest investment is made, Bristol will avoid hauling costs and the town will be paid for the cardboard it collects and sells.
There is a market for recycling. Some may conjecture that there is not. Take it from these sources. Bonnie Bethune of Northeast Resource Recovery Association says the market for selling cardboard is good and steady. There are ready markets in Massachusetts, New York, and Vermont that NRRA work with who are ready to pay $70+ per ton from towns like Bristol. The American Forest & Paper Association shared that in 2019, the U.S. recycled just over 66% of paper goods, including the recycling of old corrugated containers at a rate of 92%. AF&PA President and CEO Heidi Brock said there is an industry commitment to paper recycling. “AF&PA members continue to invest in manufacturing infrastructure that will allow us to recycle even more paper in the years ahead.”
Bristol has a plan and an opportunity to do just this. By making a one-time expenditure, the town will be able to recoup its investment cost, and in the long run bring in additional revenue. We will keep a large volume of cardboard out of our compactors, we will reduce our emissions, and we will be doing the right thing for the financial and environmental sustainability of our community.
Janet Metcalf and Herb D’Arcy of Bristol’s Sustainability Committee have toured 10 different transfer station facilities throughout New Hampshire. They have considered the financial implications of purchasing new equipment and made the most thoughtful and reasonable recommendation possible for bringing recycling back. They have worked with the people at Bristol’s Highway Department and members of the Select Board to build consensus. The Bristol Select Board has shown support for this plan by voting to recommend the article that will be presented at Town Meeting. Now, I am asking you to join me in voting yes on this warrant article to bring back recycling in Bristol.
Brittany Overton
Bristol
