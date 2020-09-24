To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to the Franklin, Sanbornton, Laconia, Boscawen, Belmont and all other fire and police departments who responded to the fire at 99/101 Pleasant Street in Franklin at 4 p.m. on Sept. 13.
We thank you for the fast response and professional way you handled the situation and put the fire out at our property!
We thank God that nobody was seriously hurt.
It is sad how life can change in minutes when a tragedy strikes!
The building has extensive damage and we will have to wait to see whether it can be fixed or will have to be torn down!
The Red Cross is assisting the two tenants who are displaced.
Once again, thank you to all who helped in this sad situation.
Brian & Onaliese Petrini
Laconia
