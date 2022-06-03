To The Daily Sun,
I read with amusement the letter from Linda Terwilliger that was titled "Vote for candidates who will support our public schools."
Ms. Terwilliger either has not done her research, or her objective was to slander. The organization to which she referred in her first paragraph as "anti-government extremist" actually is "pro-liberty." Being "pro-liberty" does not make an organization "anti-government extremist," at least, not in the land of the free.
In her third paragraph, she states "When radical-right politicians mention 'individual liberties,' they clearly do not mean yours or mine." She supplies no facts to back up her contention. She claims that those politicians mock our Constitution (again, no facts to support her contention) and our American democracy. It isn't a democracy. It's a constitutional republic. That she made this error three more times in her letter suggests that either she doesn't understand the difference, or her intention is to mislead.
And by the way, requiring votes to be cast legally by registered voters is not, as she put it, "laws to disrupt our free and fair election system." Regardless of how much she would like to pretend otherwise, it does not in any way "restrict the rights of voters."
The remainder of her letter is more of the same. Fact-free, slander, and deliberate misinformation.
I certainly hope that she, Ms. Terwilliger, is not holding up herself as a triumph of the public education system.
Brian Lewis
Alexandria
