Does anyone else find it ironic that the same folks who are applauding the return of Tom Day and his band of extortionists, are the same folks who watch the Jan. 6 hearings and cheer when a witness makes Donald Trump look bad?
If the Gunstock team had never proposed their ambitious expansion plans, this entire brouhaha never would have occurred. If the Commission hadn’t tried to oust the members who opposed accountability and expansion, there would be no Gunstock controversy.
The function of government is to protect its citizen and provide basic human services. Arguably, that function may extend to providing recreational opportunities.
It surely doesn’t include building hotels, restaurants and resorts. It doesn’t include competing with private businesses and using public resources to do it. It's always amazed me, that in the The Live Free or Die state, the government controls the liquor business and counties own ski areas. What's next? Maybe the Town of Gilford should build a music pavilion to compete with Bank of New Hampshire? There's a business model Vladimir Putin would be proud of, but not how it’s supposed to work in the United States of America or New Hampshire.
Just as an aside to this issue. To those of you applauding management’s competency, I think your accolades are misplaced. In my short visit to Gunstock last week, I witnessed enough violations of environmental, safety and building regulations, to sink most any business. I’m shocked their insurance carrier hasn’t required them to clean up their act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.