To The Daily Sun,
I would like to sincerely wish Rep. Dawn Johnson and her family a Merry Christmas and an extended time of PEACE. Grace is God loving, God stooping, God coming to the rescue, God giving himself generously to all even all those unknowingly pretend to act as judge and jury. Many years ago we all saw history documented the same agenda. It was rejected by those that believe. Some in the local area actually know not what they do. God invented forgiveness as the only way to keep his romance with the fallen alive. Rep. Johnson please stay sincere with your convictions, your work for the people, and move forward with the blessings of those that understand we are certainly are all imperfect in a world that sometimes thinks they have it all figured out and consider themselves perfect. A mistake for sure. My best that you have a peaceful Merry Christmas and a Joyful New year with your family and certainly prepare for future great accomplishments for the area and the state.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
