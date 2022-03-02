To The Daily Sun,
Three genuine troublemakers are now in control of the Gunstock Area Commission. Their names are Ms. Jade Wood, Mr. Peter Ness and David Strang, whose status is certainly very questionable. What a shame that the Belknap County Delegation led by an anti-American Rep. Mike Sylvia entrenched political figure chose this path for the taxpayers, residents and voters of Belknap County. These three folks are real serious trouble for Gunstock and Belknap County. They have their own private agendas for political power. I offer this thought for common sense folks to consider as an alternative, "What makes the temptation of power seemingly irresistible? Maybe it is that power offers an easy substitute for the hard tasks of love." Cooperation is the path to success not control. The three are truly lost in their motivations for the best of all taxpayers. Second thought, "those who resisted this temptation to the end and thereby give us hope are the true saints." Make our choice folks on who you want to guide your treasure of Gunstock Mountain Resort. I know my decision. Enjoy the temporary spotlight. It won't last.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
