To The Daily Sun,
I am a senior citizen who has lived in Lakeport most of my life.
It seems of late I have seen condos popping up on our shores of our local lakes. Last month the paper showed the "iconic" trading post of the Cotton family replaced by condos on Lake Opechee. Slowly we locals, who never could afford most of these places, are losing our view of Paugus Bay in Lakeport and now Lake Opechee. I'm afraid some day the "summer people" will own all along the shore lines of our beautiful lakes and the views will be gone. I hope not.
Brenda Moulton
Lakeport
