To The Daily Sun,
With so much controversy these days over the fate of the Gunstock area and its possible development, I have been trying to obtain the original agreement or deed that spells out the purpose of the area and any prohibitions or limitations that apply.
In the late 1930s, 1936 and 1937 specifically, several parcels of land, owned by Maurice Sawyer, Fred Weeks, and a James Phelps and William Harris, were deeded to the County of Belknap. These parcels were later joined together to form the land for Belknap Mountain Recreation Area. Where is this deed? This was a Works Progress Administration project to give employment to those in need during the depression and give the county something they could derive funds from. Unfortunately, the deeds do not give the amount paid or for what purpose they were sold. The WPA provided sums and the county matched it.
It would seem to me if the U.S. Government was giving money for a particular purpose, this would be spelled out in a contract or agreement between the county and the Works Progress Administration. If there are any prohibitions or limitations, this would be of great significance in matters now before the commission.
During the late '50s I worked as office manager for the then-Area Manager Fritzie Baer and my husband was the assistant manager. At that time, the area was under the Belknap County Commissioners. One was Maurice Sawyer, and there was Joe Weeks. The third name I am not sure of, but at some point, Norman Hubbard became the third commissioner. The area was run with a very tight budget. The rule was you could only spend what you made. This hampered expansion and eventually caused the establishment of the present day commission to replace the commissioners.
The WPA in establishing this union to create a recreation area for the county must have set forth parameters. We should know what they are if there are any before we take steps to do anything. I ask the County Commissioners to divulge the warranty deed or agreement with the government.
The area is a gem and a most important part of the county’s economic viability, but at the same time it is an area belonging to and built by the people of Belknap for the people of the county. Let the people have their say.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
