To The Daily Sun,
Concerning the abhorrent behavior of one newly re-elected city councilor of Ward 3, Mr. Henry Lipman:
The Nov. 8, City Council meeting started with a somber and heartfelt introduction dedicated to the recently deceased former Mayor Ed Engler, including touching words from our current mayor and councilors. In that very same meeting that started so respectfully, Mr. Engler’s name was invoked in a most disrespectful tone and use by Mr. Lipman, in an attempt to shame Mr. Hosmer for speaking his mind on an issue found on that night's agenda. Chaos erupted in the middle of an otherwise orderly meeting, as Mr. Lipman broke the most basic of all Robert’s Rules of Order, and banished all courtesy and decorum he may have once possessed, to repeated interrupt and raise his voice to our mayor (who had the floor to speak) to satisfy what? Defense of his pride, because he felt ambushed by the mayor's remarks on the subject? No matter what subject is being discussed during a public meeting, it is required of all in attendance to give respect and yield to the chairperson, and to wait for your turn to speak when you have the floor. That is how order is maintained, people all feel heard, and productivity is achieved. To fly off the handle like Mr. Lipman did is completely unacceptable.
I am a freshman chairperson for a city board. I have looked to our City Council for the last seven years as an example of how a proper and successful meeting should be run. I would hope in the future, those seasoned councilors who have served our city for over a decade will remember that the younger generation is watching how you conduct yourselves. Perhaps having been in that seat too long might cause you to forget yourself and think it fine to be brazen and rude. His behavior was unbecoming of an elected representative of the citizens of Laconia. I would be remiss if I left my remarks on such a negative note. Please know that we all have lapses in judgement and say things we shouldn’t from time to time. I think I may have a shred of respect leftover for Mr. Lipman, if he were but to find his supply of humility and apologize publicly, as we all should when we find ourselves at fault. after all, “To err is human; to forgive, divine.”
Bree Neal
Laconia
