To The Daily Sun,
My name is Brandon Deacon, and I am running to fill a position on Sanbornton’s Selectboard. I am committed to providing responsible, attentive leadership while respecting our town’s history, colonial charm, and neighborly atmosphere.
Sanbornton has exciting and challenging times ahead. Much-needed capital, service, and human resource improvements that follow decades of steady growth are already underway. As our town and society at large struggle with fiscal challenges and a fluctuating description of what “normal life” should be, new and dynamic challenges will surely surface that demand steadfast and measured leadership to surmount, without surrendering our town’s heritage, history, unity, or identity.
As a 25-year veteran of our U.S. Air Force, leadership, honor, duty, integrity, and service have always been inherent to my character. Throughout my service, I was consistently evaluated as a top performer among peers, and have earned numerous awards for exceptional performance. With a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, a master of science degree in administration, and extensive experience with leadership and management, staff efficiency, knowledge management, inter-organizational coordination, safety, disaster preparedness, contingency response, and critical analysis, I believe I am uniquely poised to immediately provide relevant, insightful leadership on the board as a member of your selectboard. As a former military commander responsible for the morale and welfare of personnel assigned to me, I possess the compassion to ensure that our most valuable assets, our town employees and citizens of all ages, are resourced, supported, and respected by a government that is a partner, instead of an adversary.
I grew up in southern New Hampshire. Although I have fond “small town” memories of the area, the regional growth during my military absence was a little too much, too fast, for me to consider returning there to live. Moving to and living in Sanbornton has reinvigorated my love for, and faith in, the existence of rural New Hampshire. Our embracing community and historic atmosphere evoke a neighborly, comforting feeling as though I have lived here forever with my loving wife and two wonderful boys. Those feelings of community and history, which I am sure I share among many, are hallmark Sanbornton qualities that I pledge to share, respect, and preserve.
I look forward to meeting and chatting with you in the weeks leading up to the election. In the meantime, you can contact me and learn more about me and my candidacy of “responsible leadership, respecting history” by visiting VoteDeacon.com.
I humbly thank you for your support, and ask for your vote. No matter your preferred candidate, please embrace your patriotic privilege by casting an informed ballot on Tuesday, March 8.
Brandon Deacon
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.