To The Daily Sun,
Letter-writer Tim Carter calls himself a professional writer, but it must be professional writer “lite.” (He means “light up about this topic” when he writes of Bill Bolton’s interest in gun control laws, not “lite up.”) Bolton wants common sense gun restrictions, didn’t agree with Carter’s preference for armed teachers and out-of-work trained veteran marksmen in our schools.
A little thing, perhaps, but Carter blithely casts negativity on NH Senate candidate Bolton’s website-listed issues. I do see there: Women’s Health, Education with property-tax relief too, Broadband availability in our North Country, Healthcare and Addiction treatment — which includes Medicaid expansion. Work is needed with all of these, and sometimes the security of a positive vote.
Bill Bolton is a trusted leader in his community of Plymouth. When I drive in one end of town and out the other, I see plenty of Bill Bolton signs on lawns, meaningful personal endorsement.
With federal government on its knees while Trump is President, we will need stronger state government for what is thrown to the states to handle. Then Bill Bolton is a gem of a candidate, having served two terms as Plymouth Selectman, being Chair of Pemi River Local Advisory Committee, working 30 years with the state in the Public Health Labs and as State Registrar and Director of our Vital Records Administration. Bolton is successfully tested in government responsive to the people.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
