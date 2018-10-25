To The Daily Sun,
I am proud to support Bill Bolton for N.H. State Senate/District 2. Bill supports public education and the continuation of Medicaid Expansion. Bill has also been a longtime and active opponent against Northern Pass.
As a state representative, I have worked hard against legislation which would take our property tax dollars — designated for public education — and allocate a portion to subsidize tuition for families who wish to send their children to private and religious schools. Bill Bolton supports public education — from pre-K through our community colleges and university system. Bill is opposed to any voucher scheme which will take funding from New Hampshire public schools.
Medicaid Expansion, which N.H. first approved in 2014, provides quality, affordable health care to over 3,000 people in Senate District 2. Bill Bolton strongly supports Medicaid Expansion which provides needed supports to low income workers, those who struggle with opioid and substance abuse, and those in need of mental or behavioral health counseling. New Hampshire's unique and bipartisan effort to implement Medicaid Expansion has NOT resulted in an increase in taxpayer funding for the program. When he is in the State Senate, Bill will work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to keep this program running efficiently.
As a legislator who has fought against the Northern Pass project for eight years, I cannot speak highly enough of Plymouth Selectman Bill Bolton and the Town of Plymouth for their efforts to stop this project. The Site Evaluation Committee denied Northern Pass its certificate of operation in part, because of the negative effect the project would have on Plymouth's Main Street businesses. If the Selectboard had not voted to participate in the process as intervenors, the outcome could have been much different.
As state senator, Bill Bolton will be assigned to committees where he, along with his Senate colleagues, will study hundreds of pieces of legislation. Working with colleagues to find common ground and take the needs of the people of New Hampshire into consideration is challenging and sometimes frustrating. But as I have observed the energy which Bill Bolton has put into the volunteer positions he has undertaken — Selectboard, Pemigawasset River Local Advisory Committee, and Educational Theatre Collaborative producer among others I KNOW Bill Bolton will be a hard-working senator for the citizens of Senate District 2. I urge you to vote for Bill Bolton on November 6
Suzanne Smith
State Representative, Grafton 8
Plymouth, Hebron, Holderness
