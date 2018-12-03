Normally, there are quite a few newsworthy topics from which to choose when writing an op-ed column. As I was pondering perhaps writing about the season of Advent, which began on Sunday, and the soon to follow Christmas season, or perhaps writing something about what’s being orchestrated behind the scenes in the immigration caravan, or what is likely to evolve legislatively following the recent election, my pondering was set aside as I read an op-ed this morning that was written by a self-described “liberal-progressive”.
I thought I would be reading about how the newly elected liberal-progressives in Congress would set about writing legislation to meet the needs of we, the people. Or perhaps how they would undo the tax reforms put in place by the current Congress. Possibly the writer would offer a glimpse of how they might re-write our failing immigration laws and address how to deal the estimated 22 million illegal aliens we now have in this country.
It’s a stretch, but perhaps the writer might have addressed how to deal with the deep-state bureaucracy that we have seen to be corrupted at the highest levels. All my hopes for something positive, something addressing the needs of the people, were dashed, it was all about accelerating the left’s “get Trump” campaign.
Jeez, I get a daily dose of that on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MS-NBC, I was hoping for something of substance but I guess that’s too much to ask from a “liberal-progressive.”
When I watch the news on the major networks, especially on their weekly Sunday news shows, what is most often the topic is more of the same: Get Trump! What is so bothersome is that we have a cadre of the press who go to work every day dedicated to assisting Democrats in their attempt to destroy and remove our duly-elected president. In my lifetime, no president has been plagued with anything like the daily attacks that have been made against Donald Trump. I find it interesting that he is able to take all the flak that is thrown his way every day, but still keep his eye on the ball and continues working to fulfill his promises.
Further, like him or not, he is probably the most transparent president we have ever had. And, interestingly, he is able to field and answer questions from the press during numerous informal press gatherings.
During these sessions, he has been able to show that there is no issue that he is not familiar with . . .he’s showing that he is working and is knowledgeable about just about everything the press can ask about. That is unlike most of his predecessors.
While the left and the compliant press corps is working to destroy him, just think about these few things:
— President Obama knew about Russian meddling long before Trump became the Republican candidate and did “nothing” about it. Why not? Because he and the Democratic Party thought they had a lock on the election, there was no way Trump could win.
— The Justice Department and the FBI were corrupt at their highest levels and had been directed to keep the White House informed on the so called “collusion” issue. Those departments, and Intelligence units, participated in spreading and leaking information contained in the phony dossier that was bought and paid for by the Clinton Campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Seriously, how can it be that operatives in both the Justice Department and the FBI had control of and were deeply involved in spreading the phony dossier information within the government and to the press, but still went to the FISA courts with that information seeking to investigate the Trump organization while totally ignoring their involvement and that of the Clinton campaign. You couldn’t write a believable spy novel with such blatant nonsense.
— Concerning the Russian story, the FBI placed a spy (they call it an informant) in the Trump campaign and didn’t advise the (now) president that they were doing so. Word is that they also placed an informant in the Clinton campaign but did advise her. Why the difference?
— The FBI interviewed a number of people involved in the Trump campaign and all were “under oath.” Ms. Clinton wasn’t interviewed under oath, she was allowed to have two of her lawyers present with her during the interview, no recordings were made, and she was allowed to choose what questions she could be asked or answered. Considering the FBI knew every single detail about the phony dossier and who paid for it, why wasn’t this an issued to be discussed in detail . . . and under oath?
— It appears that we have allowed the “special counsel” to go in search of a crime, or any misdeed or lapse of memory and, in doing so, he and his team have managed to use the unmatched resources and power of the federal government to literally destroy and bankrupt people who have spent their careers in service to our country. Shameful!
We are in the process of watching our country being destroyed because some simply will not accept the will of the people, and have turned our government against those who dared to challenge the political norms.
Will anyone of substance be willing to serve and risk the well being of their family and their supporters? Be careful what you ask for.
(Bob Meade is a Laconia resident. He may be reached at bobmeade13@gmail.com)
