To The Daily Sun,
Voters of Center Harbor and New Hampton: Please extend congratulations to Tom Ploszaj for his successful campaign for state rep. It was a pleasure to participate in this election with him.
Thank you all for those who supported me. Special commendations go to Ruth Gulick (former State Rep.), Pat Schlesinger, and Dan Moore who advised me throughout the campaign. Their generous assistance and support provided a positive message that resonated with me and many voters in these two fine towns. A special kind note goes to Pat Parenchar, whose voice is often heard in campaigns and town deliberation meetings. Her enthusiasm is contagious. There are many more that space does not allow to list here.
Additional commendations go to the Teamsters Union and SEA, as well as the SEA Political Education Committee for their fine support and excellent advice.
To the voters who cast their vote for me, and those who supported Tom, thank you for exercising your right to vote. It is with profound humility to see many voices that came together on our behalf to offer these thanks. It was your campaign, not mine. You have spoken. Now we must come together to help Tom in his mission to serve all of us.
Tom has been in touch. He offered a very civil campaign. I hope to provide input as he undertakes this mission in the General Court. He is a fine human being.
My "email pen" will never be silenced. I will continue to participate in the community as I have in the past. All of us must do the same.
Thank you everyone for your time in this election. Volunteers, multiple candidates, voters, and support groups. We were all in this campaign together.
In solidarity for all,
Bob Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
