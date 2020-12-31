To The Daily Sun,
Tilton Veterans Home! What has happened to some of those Veterans never should have happened. I guess the word "overwhelming" may come into play.
Yes, COVID ran wild through staff and family members (Veterans). Was there a failure? More, hit very hard and fast without any mental assist to help the Commandant.
I always thought there was a Board of Veteran Organizations that met monthly to oversee the home and any needs? Maybe if so and they were called or did their jobs could have been more on top of this and giving families loved one updates! Maybe have taken them home for awhile until enough help.
Not cover up! Stand up and take care of business can’t always wave the flag on Memorial and Veterans Day alone!
Bob "Doc" Jones
Meredith
