To The Daily Sun,
Is Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision on no mask mandate for New Hampshire a political choice or a personal one? I find it hard to believe that the governor would not want his adult family members protected from something like this “virus” or the new delta strain. He would make the choice for them if they weren’t sure?
With the new delta variant the numbers are growing again and not enough is known on where this one may go, but the vaccine does work to stop the spread.
For those who have read the medical facts on the virus and what happens and how it spreads and continue to say, "No governor is telling me what to do." Well, as a Vietnam veteran, I’d agree 100 percent.
But this is so much different and it’s the commander in chief’s job of that state to protect its citizens, using facts, not politics.
Hopefully the people of New Hampshire have more brains and understanding than the political leadership of this state dealing with this issue. You know he’s playing politics. Mandate mask wearing in writing, and if a person makes the choice of not taking it, then they live or die with that choice.
How can the governor mandate the “new law” to include correctional facilities, county nursing homes and medical facilities operated by the state where immunizations can be mandated “when a direct threat exists," and not mandate that same “direct threat" to the rest of New Hampshire’s citizens?
Bob Jones
Meredith
