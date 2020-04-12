To The Daily Sun,
In reference to Mr. Silber’s letter concerning his support for Mr. Messner because they’re friends:
Mr. Messner has a great life's record and a gentlemen and I guess has money enough, or thinks he does, to replace Senator Shaheen when the time comes. All very well and good but the “feet on the ground” that have been pounding and will continue to do so, many, many, many of those feet, are connected to veterans, Family members who are use to working, no matter how hard, Never, ever giving up on ANY Veteran related issue, you may have noticed are supporting a gentleman as well! A true and tested combat leader of troops and people who will not give up, ever on any issue related to troops or family members including those knowingly left behind!
Nothing beats the vote in the box! This is one time I’d be willing to bet the farm that veterans, friends of and family members, will be out like an army marching through N.H. to vote for Don Bolduc! Faith, trust, truth, responsibility and accountability! This is the person!
Bob Joes
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.