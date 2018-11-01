To The Daily Sun,
Integrity, honesty, civility and empathy no longer exist in the USA. Contrary to Ms. Goss' opinion, the blood in Pittsburgh is on the hands of the shooter, NOT the GOP.
Unfortunately hate crimes are not new in this country (or the world) and that is exactly what this was a hate crime. As far as the virulent hatred is concerned; the talk shows and newscasts on TV, the reports and opinions in the papers, and the constant flow of antipathy towards OUR president on social media has done exponentially more to fan the flames of hatred in this country than anything the GOP has said.
The country is divided because BOTH sides are constantly pointing the finger at the other, instead of placing blame where it belongs. The shooting victims in Pittsburgh were killed by the sociopath that pulled the trigger, period.
Brett Beliveau
Laconia
