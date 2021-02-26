To The Daily Sun,
Just some information for Sanbornton taxpayers about Sanbornton's Fund Balance, which amounted to $2,087,281, prior to the Board of Selectmen developing our new budget.
To begin with, the BOS used about $400,000 of that fund balance to offset the tax rate reflected on your 1/5/21 town tax bill.
What's also in the works is that the BOS is planning to also use $600,000 of the fund balance to offset the cost of the new building project which will be voted on at the May 15, 2021 town meeting. Another item to be voted on at the town meeting will be an article proposed by the BOS to pay a promissory note on an ARRA loan of $52,000 from the Sanbornton fund balance also.
So assuming this all happens, our town will only have a remaining Fund Balance of $1,035,281.
I would have liked to see that $600,000 proposed for the building project be used to reduce our town tax rate further. We should reconsider the building project – who's total cost it estimated to be $2,981,152 – for some time in the future when the economy improves and people's financial situation have hopefully improved.
Just something to think about before you vote on May 15 at the town meeting.
Bill Whalen
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.