To The Daily Sun,
Strange though it may seem, we as a nation have not called for a national day of prayer. We sing God Bless America, our money says In God We Trust. We are Americans, not some ungodly nation who forbids people to believe in Jesus Christ as savior, and God, and king of their lives.
Never once has our government called to its people to get down on our knees and pray; please forgive us Lord, save us, have mercy on us. Shame, shame on our leadership. The sins of our nation are shameful, abortions by the millions, sodomy, drugs, etc., etc., etc. You know what I say is true, but we do have an answer to our present disaster. God says if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. (2 Cron 7:14)
God does answer prayer.
Bill McCoy
Belmont
