Although we, weather-wise, have some dry conditions when we look at some other areas, we are blessed. A comparison with the areas of the South and West gives the impression that our region is lush and green. We benefit from the existence of a vast Canadian boreal forest to our north. Alas, the arctic tundra is thawing, as is the ice at the pole. Sea water will rise onto the
tundra, causing a giant salty marsh. Water in Canada will be more plentiful but of questionable potability.
We need to salvage what’s left of our hydrological cycle. We must find ways to capture our freshwater better. Finding ways to recharge our aquifers will help. Weaning the heavy users will go a long way toward giving the rest of us a chance of surviving.
Who are the heavy users? Farmers, past and present, make the list. Flying over the vast plains of the Great Basin gives a perspective on a plan gone wrong. Irrigation of crops on land receiving less than 20 inches of rainfall annually negatively impacts the long-term survival of the aquifer that lies beneath. Overpopulation of arid land ranks second. Some areas are best left
vacant. Sustainability and conservation of resources is not usually the primary objective of landscapers and developers. Crop rotation is seldom applied to areas growing vegetables. Water-saving techniques are poorly understood by everyone.
We have a problem that is rapidly becoming a crisis. Some see the evidence more clearly than others. Ignoring or refusing to see it will not make this monster go away. By the time we can get our deniers to help formulate a uniform approach, it may be too late. The tipping point between usage and supply of fresh potable water is fast approaching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.