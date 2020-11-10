To The Daily Sun,
I know that Rudy Giuliani needs something to do with his time, but really, it’s over. Facing defeat is awfully hard for anyone, but some have egos that are so large that they block the reality of what has happened. Our current leader is among that group.
As he rants against fate, his advisors are preparing to leave a job many of them found stressful in the extreme. Disorder tends to claim a toll on the psyche. There is quite a list of people who have served Trump. Those who have come and gone were demeaned by the president. Many have had their competence called into question as they departed. Some have written books about their experience. Others bore witness at the impeachment trial. It was a trial that should have been what terminated in conviction, given the evidence, but the Republican Senate failed us.
So, here we are with a flood of disinformation about the vote count. All of it is emanating from those loyal to Trump. Social media is caught on the horns of a dilemma. Do they allow blatantly false statements or filter them through a process that was originally designed to limit foreign malicious interference in the election process?
There is a further possibility that the courts may feed into the mind-set of a defeated president. This is not a reason to revisit the Supreme Court for the purpose of settling an election result. There is a constitutional need for Trump to concede, end the agony, and invite the transition team to the White House. No hugging required and masks would be mandatory. There are plenty of examples of how to hand over with grace and dignity.
Just this one time, with neither of the principals present, there needs to be an assessment of what is currently the case in each of the cabinet departments and a situation report from the intelligence and military agencies. From that, a new administration can be formed. There is an overriding imperative to cooperate and move swiftly through this hand-over of government offices to the new administration. We need a strength of purpose now, not name-calling and subterfuge!
Bill Dawson
Northfield
