To The Daily Sun,
Given the power structure relating to national government policymaking, we have a crisis. Presented with a control mentality at the top in recent years, we have promoted what amounts to us vs. them approaches to problem-solving. That is not a sustainable approach to governing.
The use of overwhelming force in a military-style by police and troops will not work with peaceful protestors. Military forces, especially the National Guard are, in fact, citizen-soldiers. They are being used to attack their neighbors and friends. The same applies to police officers. In a democracy, the use of force needs to have a purpose. Peaceful protest is a guaranteed right.
Okay, smart white guy, you are thinking, what would you advise as a change in approach? How do we calm things down to the point where better governing approaches can be adopted?
It will take an effort to enable our people to live in peace; that’s for sure. Change must promote opportunity, not hate of those who need help to realize equal rights. Rights should be colorblind. It may cost a diminishing of white power and control in order to enable equal rights.
Compromise is difficult. Intransigence in the negotiating process is counter-productive.
What, exactly, would a really fair government look like? First, we need a government that pays closer attention to the Bill of Rights. The sixth through the ninth have not been applied to all equally. There is a starting point. There is a need for control in a democratic society. Policing, in a domestic sense, is about orderliness. Force should be the last resort. Police should provide protection to peaceful public gatherings. Armed forces should be about the protection of our nation.
Our needs, at present, are manifold. Our health care system is in shambles because efforts to fix it are being impeded by a national administration blind to the need for reform. Hospitals and nursing facilities are failing to meet critical care requirements. This area of our economy must be strong and ready to take care of the weak and disabled.
Our code of laws must be interpreted with an even hand, free of politics. Policing should not create fear. Instead, it should be at the ready to protect us from outlaws whatever their color. Education reform is the key to equality. The stay at home order has been an awakening for parents. Even though many of them have plenty of time, they felt inadequate as supervisors of distance learning efforts served up by the schools. Perhaps this experience will bring schools, parents, and students a greater unity of purpose. Now is the time to get it right for all.
It’s time to leave the streets and the passion needs to be channeled toward purposeful change. A police force will always be needed but with some reforms. Our health care system must be equal to needs and be affordable. Change is coming. It will be ugly at times because those who are creating it are not perfect. The outcome should be justice for all.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
