To The Daily Sun,
I have been asked for update on the POW/MIA Missing Man Table and the Bible placement that was in question and had national attention.
Well, as of Monday morning, the 18th, the Bible will be in a Plexiglas case that was donated by a Navy veteran and will be attached to the table. The case will have the name of the POW the Bible belonged to before being given to a Navy veteran, member of Northeast POW/MIA Network and Purple Heart recipient.
As stated, the Bible was used as a symbol of Freedom, Hope, Home, Love, Togetherness by all POWs, no matter what religion or no religion at all.
The motto of the Northeast POW/MIA Network has always been Faith, Trust, Truth, Responsibility and Accountability.
Thank you to Rolling Thunder No. 1 for being in true fellowship with this effort. Veterans working together. To our POWs, you’re figures of Honor and Respect. Salute! Thank you!
Semper Fi,
Bob “Doc” Jones
Meredith
