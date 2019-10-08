To The Daily Sun,
We have recently been notified that once again someone is calling residents of the city and saying they are collecting money for the Fire Department. When asked they stated the money would go to the Laconia Fire Department directly. At this time Laconia Fire Department is NOT running any type of phone-based fundraiser.
If you are contacted by anyone saying they are collecting money for “the Fire Department” or using Laconia Fire Department’s name to solicit money, please reach out to us before sending any. This could happen any time of year, but unfortunately seems to increase just before the holidays.
If you have questions, or receive a call like this, please reach out to us at 524-6881.
Kirk Beattie
Laconia Fire Chief
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.