To The Daily Sun,
I am slowly recovering from the after effects of COVID, pneumonia and the flu that I managed to get all three at the same time and now received the worst news I and many others could possibly hear. The nurse practitioner who saved my life along with the emergency department at Concord Hospital — Laconia has decided to call it quits. She will be sorely missed by many. I know she may come back one day in the future and if she does there will be many lucky people to have her. No matter what the future holds for you Martha many of us will be praying for you. We can never forget the care you gave us and if it wasn't for you I wouldn't be able to ever thank you enough.
Bev Buker
Gilford
