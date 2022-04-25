To The Daily Sun,
Several weeks ago, while grocery shopping in Bristol, the customer in front of me paid for my groceries. I was so surprised that a stranger would do that. I looked up but she was gone. I believe I saw her a little later in the lobby. She was smiling at me with a thumbs-up. Many thanks.
Betty Libby
Bristol
