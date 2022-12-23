Reading the article "Reflecting national uptick, STIs appear to be on the rise in NH" in the Dec. 15 edition of The Sun, I am moved to remind your readers of the services provided by pregnancy centers. At Aspire Women’s Center in Laconia, Haven Pregnancy Services in Plymouth and Options for Women in Rochester, testing and treatment for the most common sexually transmitted infections — chlamydia and gonorrhea — is provided. Some centers charge a small fee.
In the Dec. 15 article, it was stated that “STIs including chlamydia and gonorrhea can go undetected, while causing irreversible damage to the reproductive system, particularly in females. However they’re easily treated with antibiotics if they’re detected early.” It’s important for a woman’s health that she get tested and treated if the test result is positive. Aspire, Haven and Options Centers encourage sexually active women to contact us about testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea. If an STI test is positive, treatment is provided at each location.
Pregnancy centers throughout the state also provide free pregnancy testing, limited obstetrical ultrasound for pregnancy confirmation, prenatal and parenting classes and baby supplies.
You can contact your local pregnancy center by going to newenglandwomenscenters.com to find and contact the pregnancy center location nearest to you in New Hampshire and Vermont.
