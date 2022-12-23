To The Daily Sun,

Reading the article "Reflecting national uptick, STIs appear to be on the rise in NH" in the Dec. 15 edition of The Sun, I am moved to remind your readers of the services provided by pregnancy centers. At Aspire Women’s Center in Laconia, Haven Pregnancy Services in Plymouth and Options for Women in Rochester, testing and treatment for the most common sexually transmitted infections — chlamydia and gonorrhea — is provided. Some centers charge a small fee.

