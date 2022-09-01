The town conducted a sales update for tax year 2022, our equalization ratio had dropped to 66.1% which means property values on the whole were 33.9% below market value; we had asked the voters to do this update in 2021 but the funds were not approved. The voters did recognize the need in 2022 and funds were approved; recognizing the disparity between assessments and market value was important and necessary. It is typical in an update or full revaluation that if value increases the tax rate will go down, we expect this to happen for your 2022 rate. Please request your tax card and review the data for accuracy, if you feel you could not sell your home for the new assessment, make an appointment to discuss with our assessors and if you are still dissatisfied, file an abatement application after you receive your fall tax bill, which is the first bill of the tax year. Your spring bill was a prepayment based on the prior year’s assessment and tax rate. We understand your anxiety and the value adjustments were substantial unfortunately the market has changed dramatically since our last revaluation. The town will only raise taxes to support the appropriations raised in March 2022 at the town and school meetings. We do not and cannot raise excess revenues from higher assessments.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.