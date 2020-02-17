To The Daily Sun,
On March 10, at the annual town meeting at Belmont High School, there will be a vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on a proposed bond funding for the Belmont Police Station Construction Project.
This new police station is severely needed to give the men and women who literally do risk their lives, as well as their families, a suitable home to conduct the everyday business of keeping our community safe.
All of us in Belmont are very fortunate to have such a dedicated, professional police department. We need to give them a good work environment without overcrowding.
We at All Metals Industries, Inc., are extremely proud of our department and most thankful for their daily efforts and challenges. Please join us in supporting this necessary project.
Terry W. Robinson
Belmont
