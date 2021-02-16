Letter to the Editor
On Feb. 14, 1946, the Belknap County Conservation District was established with strong farmer support from every town in the county. The idea was a simple one, a locally-led effort to promote soil and water conservation. Today, as then, good stewardship of soil, water, farm and forest lands and wildlife habitat matters. Our county conservation district is one of 3,000 nationwide that follow that mission, working locally on a voluntary basis with landowners to conserve natural resources.
We want to recognize the generations of stewardship by individual volunteers, farm and forest landowners, town conservation commissions, and local conservation and food assistance organizations in Belknap County. Belknap County is a better place due to their commitment to conservation. The Belknap County Conservation District has been privileged to partner in these efforts.
Today, BCCD is focused on providing advice and assistance, water and stream habitat restoration projects, working with local farmers to glean and distribute surplus fruit and vegetables to combat hunger in our communities, and coordinating volunteer efforts. We invite people interested in conservation to participate in BCCD programs and learn more about how you can get involved www.belknapccd.org/
Belknap County Conservation District Board of Supervisors and Associates
Dean Anson, Jessica Bailey and Gary Maheu, Laconia
Earl Chase, Barnstead
Ken Kettenring, New Hampton
Donna Hepp, Belmont
Jamie Irving, Meredith
Erin Mastline, Gilford
