To The Daily Sun,
To the person or persons who stole our political sign: thank you! By stealing the 4-foot by 8-foot sign from our front yard you have proven that the candidate we were supporting is in fact the favored candidate. You either stole the sign because you wanted to promote this candidate in your yard or you stole it because he is so popular that you were afraid your candidate would lose.
By stealing our sign you've taken away our right to voice our opinion regarding the election. Unfortunately, this is a sign of the times: freedom of speech is as much on the ballot as the candidates that are running. Let your voice be heard — vote.
Barbara Swanson
Gilmanton
