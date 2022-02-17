To The Daily Sun,
The picture on page 7 of the Feb. 15 paper was totally inappropriate. It showed a table dancer in shiny, thigh-high red boots revealing too much booty. Its only redeeming value was that it was not put on page 1. The headline mistakenly reported that this behavior has found "acceptance" in the Lakes Region. The fact that there were 200 people in attendance does not demonstrate acceptance by people in central New Hampshire. It's too bad that organizers have "heard nothing but positive feedback"; regretfully, more letters have not poured in regarding this picture. The reporter also called this performance "a rare gem in the Lakes Region entertainment scene." This reader hopes the statement is inaccurate, but time will tell.
Barbara Lewis
Laconia
