To The Daily Sun,
Thank you, Ella Tryon, for writing a letter to the editor! Although you are "only" a sophomore, you have an excellent command of the English language and your thoughts are well organized. You make some good points and raise pertinent questions. I think adults should listen to your youthful voice and your concerns as they try to make the best decisions for both teachers and students at LHS.
I hope you continue to speak out when you are passionate about an issue.
Barb Lewis
Laconia
