To The Daily Sun,
My husband and I are in a unique position to comment on this new plan. Before purchasing in Laconia in 2004, we were 35-year residents of a seaside community in Massachusetts where a new biking and walking trail was inserted through the marshland along an obsolete rail line. The Rail Trail, as it was named, was over two miles of beautiful views of the marsh that began on the north, on our rural neighborhood street adjacent to the old railway line and ended along the Merrimac River in Newburyport, Massachusetts. The Rail Trail became very popular immediately after its completion, encouraged tourism to both communities, and locals had a gorgeous place to exercise.
The downside cost to this trail became quickly evident to our once quiet neighborhood. With no forethought to parking, restrooms and trash maintenance for this open space, driveways were blocked, neighbors were constantly asked by strangers if they could use their facilities to relieve themselves or for medical help. If they refused, people defected on their lawns, with no trash bins once-manicured lawns were littered daily. Our narrow old historic street was not built for the kind of traffic and parking needs the trail created, nor was it commercially zoned. Laconia and Belmont citizens have a chance to get the WOW plan right, we actually like the new idea it just needs some tweaking.
Some points to ponder: During the months the trail is open will there be public restrooms open, clean and serviced, in downtown Laconia, Lakeport (perhaps Leavitt Park), Opechee Park, Ahern Park, Bartlett Beach and Roberts Park in Belmont? Will there be public parking available in these same public park locations to prevent side street neighborhoods from being inundated with parking and trash issues?
Perhaps the taxpayers in the communities that enjoy the WOW Trail would like to see a budget line item on their books that shows a monetary contribution annually transferred from the Friends of the WOW Trail to help with the maintenance to these park and restroom facilities, this would go a long way to not repeat the mistakes of the past and create a pleasant and fiscally responsible experience for everyone.
Barb and Steve Webber
Laconia
