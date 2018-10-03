To The Daily Sun,
I have a confession to make: I will be one of those so-called "Christian fundamentalists" who will not be participating in nor celebrating Halloween, despite the many tricks by retailers to condition consumers to do so.There are over 200 million self-identified Christians in the United States, according to recent polls. Can you imagine if we all were to voice our opposition to this occult religious holiday,marketed towards 1 percent or less of atheists and occultists in the United States, on social media, in editorials,and with legal demonstrations outside of retail and specialty stores? It would make headlines, at least by the news media that isn't biased against Christians.
We know we are ignored and our objections disregarded by a greed-driven retail industry that stands to make $9 billion this year on their Halloween merchandise.They have lots of ads and a massive marketing campaign,and what have we done to counter this? Very little, it would seem. Why else is it that Halloween merchandise and other occult things in children's toys like Harry Potter, vampirina, tarot cards,and Ouija boards, still line the shelves of these retailers? And all at the same time. Coincidence?
The public schools severely restrict Christian students from celebrating Easter and Christmas as their religious holidays, but the occult religious holiday Halloween doesn't even get it's name changed to "fall festival,"unlike the "winter festival" and spring festival" of Christmas and Easter. In fact, the jack-o-lantern decorations in public schools are the same ones as the occultists themselves use as part of their religious holiday celebrations. Sounds like religious discrimination to me.
Many Christians share the blame, however, because of our laziness at a time when we needed to be watchful and take action, being unprepared to face the challenge of ridicule and persecution by the world, because it is easier to mingle with those of the world and enjoy their comforts rather than be seen as unpopular religious nuts in standing up for and imitating Jesus Christ, and His ways in a moral sewer of a world we live in today. Finally, we ignored our conscience that warned us that celebrating Halloween is wrong. After all, If you wouldn't let your children watch a horror movie, why do they celebrate one with your approval?
May I humbly suggest the following questions:
1. Would Jesus participate in Halloween?
2. Would you be ashamed for Jesus to see you participate in Halloween?
3. Would you want to face judgement knowing you participated in Halloween and did not repent of it?
3. What is it you are celebrating on Halloween, besides fear, death, violence and horror?
Leonard J. Hanley
Barnstead
