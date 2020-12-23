To The Daily Sun,
The Ashland Town Library Trustees would like to acknowledge the work of the library director and staff in this year like no other. The library responded quickly to the pandemic and the state mandates by closing in March. The staff worked and planned to bring services back to the citizens of Ashland. A plan was put into place for remote checkout and socially distanced, contactless pickup of materials on the porch of the library. All precautions were taken to ensure safety of employees. Masks and hand sanitizers were purchased, the interior deep cleaned and surfaces cleaned on a daily basis. Custom plexiglass shields were created for the circulation desk. Another service desk with shield was added so that staff could socially distance while they worked. Books were quarantined when they were returned. Unfortunately, all of the popular summer programs had to be cancelled but a book walk was created on the library lawn, and craft kits were given out to children.
By November it was decided to open to the public on a very limited basis. Patrons were asked to make appointments, and only one patron at a time was allowed in the building. As the number of cases in the area rose, the library closed again to the public, however the staff was able to continue online checkout and pickup of materials.
Through this, the library staff has come together in innovative ways and has worked very hard to keep library materials available to the public. The trustees are very grateful for their hard work, and grateful for the support from the town and the state for purchasing PPE and other materials. We wish everyone a safe and happy new year.
Mardean Badger
David Ruell
Alice Staples
Ashland Town Library Trustees
