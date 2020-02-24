To The Daily Sun,
Regarding the article about the Republican House members that were reprimanded for refusing to attend mandatory Sexual Harassment seminar. I find it in incredibly poor taste for these elected officials to stand before us and refuse to do something that can only make them better humans and to go as far as to mock the system.
Dear ELECTED OFFICIALS who refused, in case you have forgotten YOU WORK FOR US, TAXPAYERS. How can you sit here and tell us that you do not have to go because you think it’s unfair? Well, some of the laws you pass may seem unfair or silly to some of us, but as law-abiding citizens, we are required to so do. The law isn’t some made-up thing you can choose to ignore. You wouldn’t tell your boss you felt those mandatory classes were silly and refuse to go because likely you would be fired. When you pass a law, it’s for the better of our society and I think that taking a seminar that will help you better understand sexual harassment isn’t a punishment but a learning tool to help you better enact laws to help those who have been harassed. It may also make you aware of missteps you may not have known you were even making.
And as for those mocking this requirement, would you think it was funny if it were your daughter being sexually harassed and afraid to tell someone? Shame on you all. You are lawmakers and therefore should be setting an example for the rest of us.
I know I certainly will not forget this article when it’s time to vote again and I am sure there are many others in New Hampshire that feel the same way.
Erica Hebert
Laconia
