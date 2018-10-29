To The Daily Sun,
As someone who has known Harold French for over 30 years, I shake my head when I read the nasty letters against him in your paper. While most of your readers only know him as our state senator, the man I know is a guy that became a licensed auctioneer at 18, started buying real estate at the age of 20, and became a real estate broker at 26. While pursuing these vocations, he also worked as a roofer and an antique dealer to fill in and pay the bills, all while raising his family. He knows hard physical work as much as anyone.
He has served on the board of directors of the N.H. Art Association, was a deacon of the Webster Congregational Church, served in the N.H. House of Representatives and now serves as our senator. He is also an accomplished artist and businessman — he remodeled the GAR building in Lakeport and ran an art gallery. He is a loving father and grandfather, and a good friend.
I have seen him step up and assist people experiencing financial difficulties, helping them save their homes from both foreclosure and tax taking. Time and time again he has been there for people when they have asked for his help; not only as an elected official but for years prior to that. Why do you think he won his election? He had been there for hundreds of people along the way and when he ran, they were there for him.
As a Senator he sits on the Judiciary Committee and is vice chair of Commerce. He knows what he is doing and has served us with honor. It is frustrating to read these cheap shots taken at him from sideline armchair liberals, and it is insulting to those of us who actually know him. He has done more for his family, his friends and his constituents than you or your readers will ever know because he is not one to tell you.
Rather than spreading lies and half-truths, perhaps your readers should take the time to have an actual conversation with him. Then they will see that while he is firm in his convictions, he is also willing to listen and always has a good reason for voting the way he does.
You may notice that I have the same last name as Senator French. That is because I was once married to him. So, if his ex-wife is whole-heartedly supporting his re-election then perhaps you should too!
Laura French
Webster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.